Perfect Diwali Gift: Twitter Elated After India Defeat Afghanistan

India won by 66 runs against Afghanistan
Image: BCCI
India's batters stepped up when the occasion demanded to set up an emphatic 66-run win over Afghanistan in a Group 2 match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.
This is also India's first win of the tournament, opening their account in the group standings and pushing their Net Run Rate into a positive zone with matches against Scotland and Namibia remaining.
After India's batting, comprising of Rohit Sharma (74 off 47 balls), KL Rahul (69 off 48 balls), Hardik Pandya (35 not out off 13 balls) and Rishabh Pant (27 not out off 13 balls) rose to the occasion to post a gigantic 210/2 in 20 overs, it was always an uphill mountain to climb for Afghanistan, who made 144/7 in their 20 overs.
With their net run-rate finally entering the positive bracket (+0.073), India would now hope that Afghanistan can recover from this drubbing and upset New Zealand, giving Virat Kohli's men an outside chance to qualify for the semi-finals behind Pakistan who are set to top the group.
On the day, India did everything that perhaps was expected of them against the big teams.
Rohit brought his carefree elegance to the table while Rahul was classy as ever in India's imposing total.
Spinners Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin bowled brilliantly to dry up the runs, picking 3 wickets between themselves. Along with them, Mohammed Shami chipped in with 3 wickets of his own as India produced an emphatic 66-run win to bring in the festivities.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)