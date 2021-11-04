Perfect Diwali Gift: Twitter Elated After India Defeat Afghanistan

With their net run-rate finally entering the positive bracket (+0.073), India would now hope that Afghanistan can recover from this drubbing and upset New Zealand, giving Virat Kohli's men an outside chance to qualify for the semi-finals behind Pakistan who are set to top the group.

On the day, India did everything that perhaps was expected of them against the big teams.

Rohit brought his carefree elegance to the table while Rahul was classy as ever in India's imposing total.

Spinners Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin bowled brilliantly to dry up the runs, picking 3 wickets between themselves. Along with them, Mohammed Shami chipped in with 3 wickets of his own as India produced an emphatic 66-run win to bring in the festivities.