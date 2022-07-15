PCB Wants Sri Lanka to Retain Asia Cup Hosting Rights Despite Civil Unrest

The Pakistan Cricket Board will support Sri Lanka in its bid to host the Asia Cup from August 27 despite civil and political unrest in the island nation.

Sri Lanka have managed to successfully host Australian cricket team without any security breach despite civil unrest after former president Gotabaya Rajapakse fled the country in the midst of acute financial crisis.

A PCB source said that chairman Ramiz Raja had spoken to top SLC officials and assured them that Pakistan will push for the Asia Cup to remain in Sri Lanka as scheduled from August 27 to September 11.