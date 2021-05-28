Patience Will be Key for Kohli and India in WTC Final: Kapil Dev

Batting will determine India's fate in World Test Championship (WTC) final against New Zealand next month, former India captain Kapil Dev has said. The 1983 World Cup-winning captain added that India will have to take the game session by session since the weather in England changes within minutes.

"India look a superior batting side. How they tackle the conditions is important. To me, India's batting will hold the key. The bowlers provide a solid back-up to India's cricket campaigns these days but the quality of batsmen will stand out in the final," Dev said.