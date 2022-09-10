Panchal, Bharat Shine as India A Score 229/6 on Second Day Against New Zealand A

Skipper Priyank Panchal's dogged 87 and a fighting unbeaten 74 by keeper Kona Srikar Bharat took India A to 229 for six on the second day of the rain-hit second unofficial Test against New Zealand.

After the first day's play was called off due to rain, the truncated second day saw 66 overs being bowled, and most of the top and middle-order batters failed to make an impression.

Skipper Panchal's knock came off 148 balls, with 12 fours and two sixes, while Bharat's unbeaten knock saw him face 104 balls while hitting 10 boundaries.