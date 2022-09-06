Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan to Undergo Follow-up Scan on Injured Right Knee

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan plays a shot during the Asia Cup Super 4 clash against India last Sunday.
Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan, who had scored a crucial half-century in the team's thrilling victory against India in the Asia Cup Super 4 stage at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, 4 September, has been sent for scans following an injury to his right knee.
Rizwan had suffered the injury in the 15th over of the India innings when he fell down awkwardly trying to collect a bouncer from Mohammad Hasnain from well over his head.
Rizwan was in pain right away and the Pakistan physio rushed to the ground to tend to him.
Despite the pain and discomfort, Rizwan went on to bat and made a crucial contribution for Pakistan, acting as the chief architect in the run chase with a 51-ball 71.
Reports suggest the opening batter had undergone an MRI scan after the game, but a follow-up scan has been also recommended as a precautionary measure, according to ICC, quoting media reports.
Pakistan have been hit by a spate of injuries during their Asia Cup campaign, with pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi ruled out before the tournament, and Mohammad Wasim and Shahnawaz Dahani side-lined during the event.
Pakistan take on Afghanistan on Wednesday in the Super 4 stage of Asia Cup.
