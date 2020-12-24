Pacer Bhuvneshwar Out for 6 Months, to Return Only in 2021 IPL

"The problem with fast bowling is that it puts a huge toll on the body. He seems to be unlucky in the last couple of years and seems to be getting a lot of classic injuries -- back strain, side strain, hamstring strain -- that all focus in and around the lower back area, which is very often the problem area for bowlers," Matthews told IANS.

Asked if change in pace or style of bowling, like Bhuvneshwar has been trying, can have an impact on a fast bowler's body, Matthews said: "Sometimes a bowler who is trying to get extra pace and extra swing, it takes a couple of seasons to get that right. At times, the body also takes time to adjust to take the new stress, trying to do new things. Unfortunately, it can be overloaded in certain areas. At the elite level you are so close to the maximum that to make changes becomes very difficult for your body and takes a long time to adjust."

India had felt Bhuvneshwar's absence a lot in the recent ODI series where the Australians put up record totals in first two of the three games. Both Bumrah and Shami, along with the others, failed to make early breakthroughs as they failed to pitch the ball up and get movement with the ball, something that Bhuvneshwar specialises in.

Bhuvneshwar, who is considered India's best with the new ball, especially in the white-ball formats, has suffered multiple injuries over the last two years with back and hamstring injuries as well as side strain forcing him to miss many matches for India and even his IPL franchise, SunRisers Hyderabad.

In 2018, Bhuvneshwar suffered back injuries due to which he missed a few IPL games, then he missed a few matches on tour of Ireland and England and had to return midway through the Test series.

Although the Uttar Pradesh bowler was part of the India squad during the last tour of Australia in 2018-19, he was not 100 per cent fit. He did not play Tests, although he represented India in limited overs formats.