Out of Form: Tracing Pakistan's Journey to the 2022 Women's ODI World Cup

On Sunday, the Indian women’s cricket team led by Mithali Raj will begin their 2022 ODI World Cup campaign with a blockbuster game against arch-rivals Pakistan. India have dominated the contests against Pakistan previously in the format and will look to continue the same.

In preparation for the World Cup, the Indian team have already played an ODI series against New Zealand, which would have helped the side settle in on conditions which are very different from the subcontinent.

The Mithali Raj led team do have a few things to work on in terms of their combinations before the big game on 6 March. However, the fact that India’s top batters, Harmanpreet Kaur, Mithali and Smriti Mandhana have found form just in time augurs well for the team.

Here’s a look at how the Pakistan side have been faring in their recent outings. They’ve played 14 games in 2021.