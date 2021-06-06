Oman In Talks With ICC & BCCI, May Host Some 2021 T20 WC Matches

"The talks with BCCI have just started. The ICC asked us for certain things that they are looking at in a hosting venue and we have given them the details. We have told them that we are ready. We have two turf pitch grounds, including one with floodlights," added Jesrani.

Oman is one of 16 participating nations at this year's T20 World Cup and cricket in the country is run entirely by a business conglomerate, Khimji Ramdas, which is an Indian-origin business family.

Jesrani said both the grounds are inside Muscat.

"The Al Amerat Cricket Stadium has floodlights and it is 15-20 km from the airport," he added.

The ground was established in 2012 and has hosted ICC's lower-division matches.