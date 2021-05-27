‘Oh, Wow,’ Smriti Shares Reaction to Team’s D/N Test vs Aus

Smriti, who is currently in mandatory quarantine in Mumbai before flying out to England, said the excitement around playing a Test after nearly seven years was unimaginable.

"When we got to know of the first Test, against England, the whole team was really excited. We all were looking forward [to it]. The last Test match I was part of was in 2014, so it's been quite a long time; we haven't gone out in whites, so that excitement of playing a Test match [after nearly seven years] was on another level," she said.

Smriti made her Test debut against England in August 2014 in Wormsley and then played South Africa in Mysore three months later. India won both matches.