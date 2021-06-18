NZ to Focus on Fast Bowling in WTC Final: Kane Williamson

The duo returned in the second innings to help New Zealand to an eight-wicket win.

Williamson said New Zealand will take India lightly at its own risk. "We know in cricket anything can happen. This is the final and both teams need to win, so both teams have prepared as well as they could. It is a one-off in cricket and anything can happen. We're really looking forward to the match the players are looking forward to getting involved.

"We'll be realistic, we know India are an incredibly strong side all around the world, and rightly so. (They are) recognised as the best team. You have these (ICC) rankings, all these types of different things. They take slightly different shapes every day, but we know that the challenges are very, very strong against this Indian side," said Williamson, indicating that ICC Test rankings don't matter when playing against a strong opposition like India.

New Zealand are the No. 1 Test team in the world, while India are second.

"For us we want to focus on the cricket that we want to play," added Williamson.