NZ Leave for London After Warming Up at WTC Final Venue

After spending 10 days getting used to Southampton where they will encounter India in World Test Championship (WTC) final next month, New Zealand are travelling to London on Saturday for two-Test series against England that begins at Lord's from June 2, the day India check in to Southampton.

New Zealand played an intra-squad warm-up during their stay in Southampton. While South Africa-born opener Devon Conway (55 not out) impressed on the first day as Latham XI made 289 for six, batsmen Daryl Mitchell (64 not out) and Rachin Ravindra (60 not out) scored on the second day as Williamson XI made 294 for five.