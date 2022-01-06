No Jemimah Rodrigues and Shikha Pandey in India Squad for Women's ODI World Cup

Indian women's team.
Image: BCCI
Ace batter Jemimah Rodrigues and Shikha Pandey were among the notable absentees in the Indian women’s squad for the 2022 ODI World Cup. Mithali Raj will captain the side with Harmanpreet Kaur named as deputy.
The showpiece event will be held in New Zealand from 4 March to 3 April.
“The All-India Women’s Selection Committee on Wednesday picked the squad for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022. Team India play their first World Cup fixture against Pakistan on March 6th, 2022 at the Bay Oval, Tauranga. The squad will also feature in the 5-match ODI series against New Zealand starting from 11th February, 2022,” the BCCI statement on Thursday read.
Ekta Bisht, Sabbhineni Meghana and Simran Dil Bahadur are the stand by players in the squad.
Rodrigues, who had been out of touch, had a bad run of scores against South Africa in the five ODIs India played at home when they returned to action after the pandemic enforced break. On the other hand, Pandey too has played 3 games and picked two wickets.
The squad also includes two young quicks Meghana Singh and Renuka Singh, both of whom made their debut in Australia last year.
In the last edition of the Women’s ODI World Cup in 2017, India had finished runners-up behind England.
Before the World Cup, India will play 5 ODIs against New Zealand between 11 and 24 February. India open their World Cup campaign against Pakistan on 6 March.
India squad for New Zealand ODIs and Women's World Cup: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Jhulan Goswami, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav.
Standby Players: Sabbhineni Meghana, Ekta Bisht, Simran Dil Bahadur.
India Women's squad for one-off T20I:
Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Sneh Rana, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh Thakur, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, S. Meghna, Simran Dil Bahadur.
