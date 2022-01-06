No Jemimah Rodrigues and Shikha Pandey in India Squad for Women's ODI World Cup

“The All-India Women’s Selection Committee on Wednesday picked the squad for the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022. Team India play their first World Cup fixture against Pakistan on March 6th, 2022 at the Bay Oval, Tauranga. The squad will also feature in the 5-match ODI series against New Zealand starting from 11th February, 2022,” the BCCI statement on Thursday read.

Ekta Bisht, Sabbhineni Meghana and Simran Dil Bahadur are the stand by players in the squad.

Rodrigues, who had been out of touch, had a bad run of scores against South Africa in the five ODIs India played at home when they returned to action after the pandemic enforced break. On the other hand, Pandey too has played 3 games and picked two wickets.

The squad also includes two young quicks Meghana Singh and Renuka Singh, both of whom made their debut in Australia last year.

In the last edition of the Women’s ODI World Cup in 2017, India had finished runners-up behind England.

Before the World Cup, India will play 5 ODIs against New Zealand between 11 and 24 February. India open their World Cup campaign against Pakistan on 6 March.