No Decision Yet on Availability of Australian Players for IPL: CA

After IPL 2021 was suspended on May 4, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had flown Australian cricketers, support staff and officials to the Maldives. The players spent nearly a fortnight there due to Aussie border restrictions before flying to Sydney.

The players were then quarantined in Sydney before they could return home on Monday.

With the IPL likely to move to UAE and, Australia not having any international commitments during the window, the franchises are optimistic that most of the Aussie players will play.

"They (players) are clearly quite shaken by the experience, and are very appreciative to be back home, very much looking forward to being reunited with family and friends today. It's a couple of weeks before the West Indies touring party then regroups at the National Cricket Centre [in Brisbane] and then that's the time to refocus," said Hockley.