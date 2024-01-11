Ind vs Afg: Dravid Dismisses Talk Over Ishan's Absence Due to Disciplinary Issue

Ishan Kishan opted out of the South Africa Test series due to mental fatigue, according to reports and has been sideline for the Afghanistan T20 series.
India head coach Rahul Dravid on Wednesday brushed aside speculations surrounding the absence of Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer from the T20 International series against Afghanistan.
Contrary to swirling rumours of disciplinary issues, Dravid asserted that the omissions were purely strategic and devoid of any behavioural concerns.
The revelation came as both Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer found themselves missing from India's 16-member squad set to face Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series commencing on January 11. Dravid, in a pre-series press conference, clarified the situation, starting with Ishan Kishan.
Dravid disclosed that Kishan had requested a break due to mental fatigue during the South Africa tour, a plea the team management respected and supported.
"Certainly, in Shreyas Iyer's case, there is absolutely no disciplinary reason for his non-inclusion. It's just that he missed out. There were a lot of battes in the team. Shreyas missed out, he didn't play the T20Is in South Africa, if you noticed. They are a lot of batters and it's not easy to fit everyone. So, absolutely, there is no disciplinary reasons at all. At least I didn't discuss such things with the selectors," Rahul Dravid added.
