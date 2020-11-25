New Zealand’s Greg Barclay Elected New ICC Chairman

Greg Barclay, an Auckland-based commercial lawyer and director of New Zealand Cricket (NZC) since 2012, has been elected as the new chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC). "It is an honour to be elected as the chair of the International Cricket Council and I would like to thank my fellow ICC Directors for their support. I hope we can come together to lead the sport and emerge from the global pandemic in a strong position and poised for growth," said Barclay as per an ICC media release.

Barclay, who is currently NZC's representative on the board of the ICC, succeeds Shashank Manohar who stepped down earlier this year. He will step down from his position at NZC to replace Imran Khawaja at the helm, who had stepped in as the interim chairman when Manohar's two-year term ended in July this year. Barclay was a director of 2015 World Cup and is a former board member and chairman of the Northern Districts Cricket Association. He is also an experienced company director holding board positions with various New Zealand and Australian companies.