New Zealand Perfectly Fine With Williamson’s Paternity Leave 

New Zealand coach Gary Stead is perfectly happy to grant Kane Williamson paternity leave later in the month and said "other things are much more important". Williamson said that he and his partner were expecting their first child "mid-to-late December" and that he would take a call then about missing games.
Williamson smashed a career-best 251 in New Zealand's win over West Indies at Seddon Park, a knock that propelled him to joint-second in the Test Rankings alongside Virat Kohli.
The Kiwis have a packed schedule of cricket this summer, with a second Test against West Indies (December 11-15) followed by three T20Is and two Tests against Pakistan starting December 18.
"Worst case scenario, Kane misses some matches. As a dad, as a parent, you only get that opportunity once in your life to be there for your (first) child's birth and I know that it's important for Kane too. At the end of the day, we play cricket, and other things are much more important. And that is much more important," Stead said.
Stead acknowledged that the Black Caps have the wherewithal, especially, at home to deal with the loss of their captain should it come to it. "It's certainly something we don't talk about outwardly," Stead said. "But performances last year as well in the way we went about beating India I think gave the team a lot of confidence."
Will Young, who made his Test debut in Hamilton, is expected to be the replacement for Williamson with regular keeper BJ Watling also expected to be back from injury.
Deconstructing the innings win in Hamilton, Stead said Kyle Jamieson's breakthrough in the home series against India and his handy batting ability has helped the team redress the loss of all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme, who has been ruled out of the West Indies Tests with a bone bruising on his right foot. Jamieson, who has made 144 runs from his three Tests at an average of 72 - has fit in seamlessly in the pace quartet without disrupting the batting balance.
"They've all got slightly different skills in what they offer I think they complemented each other well and kept a lot of pressure on the West Indies. I think they're all bowling well enough that it's hard to know you separate them at the moment," Stead said.
"With Colin de Grandhomme not being available, it gave us an opportunity to look at this a different way. Whilst he's not in the Colin de Grandhomme category now [with his batting], I guess it's something that we hope for that he will keep striving towards being there in the future."
Meanwhile, Indian captain Virat Kohli will also be away on paternity leave and will the final three Tests on the Australia tour.
