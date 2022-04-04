New Zealand Legend Ross Taylor Bids Emotional Farewell to International Cricket

Ross Taylor with his family after his final game for New Zealand.
Image: Black Caps/Twitter
New Zealand cricket legend Ross Taylor has called time on his career, and was given a standing ovation, and a guard of honour by the Netherlands side in Hamilton. Taylor, who was dismissed for 14 in third ODI, has played for 16 years at the highest level.
New Zealand won the game by 115 runs and swept the series against Netherlands 3-0.
Taylor had announced in December 2021 that the series against the Dutch would be his last. With his children on one side and teammates on the other, Taylor was in tears during the national anthems, in what was his 450th game for the Kiwis.
The Seddon Park spectators also rose to their feet and applauded generously as he came to the crease for the final time, and later when he came out to field.
Taylor has been a mainstay in the New Zealand batting since 2006 record 7,683 Test runs and he also scored the most runs for the country in ODIs, 8,607. He has scored 40 centuries, 93 fifties in his career.
Taylor played 112 Tests, 236 ODIs, and 102 T20Is making him the only record holder of a unique achievement of being the only cricketer to make 100 appearances in each of the three international formats.
Taylor has always been a fan favorite for his steadiness, reliability and his ready smile.
“For me it was just being a player that tries fight in as many situations as possible, gave it my all, played with a smile on my face and hopefully represented my country proudly and with a lot of respect,” Taylor told Radio New Zealand.
“That's always what I wanted to do — play for my country. And hopefully that's something it'll be cool to be remembered for.”
He has also captained the NZ side in 13 Test matches and led his team to victory against Australia and Sri Lanka in away games. He was also part of the team that defeated India in the World Test Championship final in Southampton in 2021.
Understandably, tributes have been flowing in through the day on social media from fans, former and current cricketers.