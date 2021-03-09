New NCA Project: Creche, 16,000 Sq Ft Gym, 40 Pitches, 243 Rooms

The BCCI is keen to pursue a holistic approach for developing cricketers at the new NCA campus.

"The BCCI is desirous of setting up a new campus for the NCA to train current and future cricketers in all aspects of the game to enhance their mental and physical development in order to ensure their holistic development as sportspersons. The proposed academy would be constructed over a land of 40 acres leased to the BCCI by the KIADB (Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board). The entire NCA would come up in two phases, namely Phase-I & Phase-II," says the BCCI in a document detailing the plan, accessed by IANS.

The BCCI has secured the land on a 99-year lease from the KIADB for around Rs 50 crore, after a number of twists and turns - and bad blood - in getting hold of the land. The land issue couldn't be resolved through successive Karnataka state governments, and was finally registered in the name of the BCCI in 2017.