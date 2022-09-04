Bangladesh Cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim Announces Retirement From T20Is

Taking to twitter, Mushfiqur Rahim wrote, "I would like to announce my retirement from T20 INTERNATIONALS and focus on Test and ODI formats of the game. I will be available to play franchise leagues when the opportunity arrives. Looking forward to proudly represent my nation in the two formats."

Despite being one of the most senior players in the Bangladesh team, Rahim had a poor innings in the Asia Cup. He also dropped a catch of Kusal Mendis during the match against Sri Lanka, which became a game-changer in the Asia Cup 2022 series.