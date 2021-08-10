CSK Skipper MS Dhoni Reaches Chennai Ahead of UAE Departure

Former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni landed in Chennai on Monday night to join the Chennai Super Kings camp ahead of the second phase of the Indian Premier League 2021, which commences on September 19 in the UAE.

The CSK skipper was accompanied by his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva to the capital of Tamil Nadu.

The IPL franchise is looking to land in Dubai on Friday. However, the franchisee has not yet received a landing approval from the UAE authorities, ANI reported. However, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan was confident that they should get the same by Wednesday and said the BCCI was helping them with the matter.