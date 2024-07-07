MS Dhoni Celebrates 43rd Birthday, Wife Sakshi Shares Video

Dhoni, who typically avoids the social media spotlight, recently congratulated the Indian team on their T20 World Cup win, referring to it as his special birthday gift.

Dhoni IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings also shared the same video and caption it , "And the party begins! PS: Cakes and Thala make the best combo!"

"Happy Birthday, Mahi bhai! Wishing you a day as cool as your helicopter shot and as epic as your stumping skills. Have a fantastic one, brotherman," former India batter and Dhoni's good friend Suresh Raina wrote on X.

India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja shared a throwback picture of 2023 IPL final with a caption, "Happy birthday to my only favourite person in cricket.mahi bhai Your presence is the greatest gift.Lots of love."

Fondly known as Thala, Dhoni led India to three ICC trophies and Chennai Super Kings to five IPL titles.

Dhoni played 350 ODI matches over a period of a decade and a half and accumulated 10,773 runs at an average of 50.58. In Test cricket, he represented India in 90 matches and scored close to 5000 runs at an average of 38.09. In the IPL, he has scored over 5000 runs.