World’s Biggest Cricket Ground Renamed Narendra Modi Stadium

The Sardar Patel cricket stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad has been renamed as the Narendra Modi Stadium, announced India’s President Ram Nath Kovind who was present at the venue to inaugurate the renovated arena.
The stadium, which was recently re-opened after extensive renovation work, is hosting it’s first international match in the new arena with India taking on England in the third Test of the four-match series, starting Wednesday.
The new stadium has a seating of 1,10,000 which has now made it the biggest cricket stadium in the world.
Present during the inauguration ceremony were Home Minister Amit Shah, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju.
"Coupled with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave & Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, a sports complex will also be built in Naranpura. These three will be equipped to host any international sports event. Ahmedabad to be known as the 'sports city' of India," said Amit Shah at the inauguration ceremony.
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, who underwent two sets of angioplasty last month, was not able to be a part of the inauguration ceremony and had rued missing the Pink Ball Test.
The four-match Test series between India and England stands locked at 1-1.
Published: 24 Feb 2021,01:31 PM IST