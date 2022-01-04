Morne Morkel, Irfan Pathan Hail Jasprit Bumrah's Impeccable Fast Bowling

Bumrah became the fastest Indian to take 100 Test wickets away from home in the first Test in Centurion, which India won by 113 runs to go 1-0 up in the three-match series. His successive wickets of Rassie van der Dussen and Keshav Maharaj late on Day 4 in the first Test were hailed by the experts including Morkel.



"I remember the first time we saw him here... He obviously made his debut in South Africa. Just to see him grow in these years and become the leader of the Indian attack is just fantastic," Morkel said on Star Sports on Tuesday.



A veteran of 86 Tests for South Africa, Morkel said that the Indian bowler has a natural pace.



"He's got natural raw pace. A batter needs a couple of balls to get used to his action. It's more about the partnerships he forms with other bowlers, he really creates a lot of pressure. Whether Bumrah bowls at a slow pitch or a fast pitch, his pace is always consistent. He angles the ball into the body, making it a batter's nightmare. No batter wants to face that sort of bowling. He can also straighten it from the off-stump... He's just a top-quality bowler," Morkel added.



Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan too supported Morkel, saying Bumrah is a complete package.



"He's the leader of the attack and a very aggressive bowler. Now that he has started to use the angles, the batters are finding it more difficult. He bowls the inswing, bowls the outswing, bowls yorker in Test cricket regularly. I would like him to bowl slightly fuller on South African conditions," said the former India pacer.