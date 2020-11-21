Siraj to Miss Father’s Last Rites Death Due to Covid-19 Rules

Siraj recently represented the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL to take 11wickets in nine games

His father was instrumental in Siraj's growth as a cricketer as he supported his ambitions with his limited resources.

Ghouse was 53 and lost the battle to a lung ailment. PTI reported that Siraj won't return for the last rites in Hyderabad due to coronavirus quarantine protocols.

Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj, who is in Australia with the Indian squads for the upcoming four-Test series, lost his father Mohammed Ghouse on Friday in India.

The Indian squad, currently in the middle of a 14-day quarantine period, has been training in isolation on the outskirts of Sydney after arriving on November 13 from the UAE after the IPL.

Siraj, 26, has played one ODI and three T20Is so far and is part of the Test squad in Australia. He will be the fifth pace-bowling option along with Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav and Navdeep Saini. Ishant Sharma, currently at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, is also expected to join the squad ahead of the first Test starting on December 17, once he is declared fit.

In a video posted on social media by the BCCI on Tuesday, Siraj and Shami were seen bowling with the pink and red balls to captain Virat Kohli and other batsmen.

Siraj recently represented the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL to take 11 wickets in nine games, including a match-winning 3 for 8 against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

(With Various Inputs)