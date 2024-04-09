Md Amir & Imad Wasim Return To National Team As Pak Name T20I Squad Against NZ

Pakistan have named Md Amir & Imad Wasim in their squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand.
Pacer Mohammad Amir and all-rounder Imad Wasim have made a striking comeback as Pakistan announce their squad for the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand.
Both players returned from retirement to join the national team ahead of the T20 World Cup scheduled later this year in the West Indies and the USA.
"The decision to include Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir was a straightforward one, given their availability for selection and considering Haris Rauf's injury and Mohammad Nawaz's current form. Both Amir and Imad possess undeniable match-winning capabilities, and we trust they will consistently deliver strong performances to bolster the team's objectives," stated senior team manager Wahab Riaz, also a part of the selection committee.
Pakistan squad for New Zealand T20Is: Babar Azam (captain), Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohmmad Amir, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usama Mir, Usman Khan, Zaman Khan
