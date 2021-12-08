Mitchell Looking To Learn From Recent Performances As NZ Wind Up India Tour

The all-rounder said it has been a great experience for him participating in all three formats in the last couple of years and batting at various positions in different formats. He has shown a knack for coming at crucial junctures and doing well for his team in various formats.



"I believe you have to be able to adapt to various situations, different batting positions across the order. Any time you get to play for New Zealand is a real honor. I want to do my best for the emblem, for my country," he said.



He termed the experience of playing India in India as the ultimate challenge. "It's probably one of the ultimate challenges in Test cricket - coming out to India and taking them on in their conditions. They are obviously world-class and they did show that in the Test. It was nice to fire a few shots and put them under some pressure. We obviously would have liked to do well here but it was not to be this time. We will take a lot of learnings from this experience and look forward to the next visit," said Mitchell, who made his debut in the second Test against England at home in 2019.