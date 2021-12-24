Milestone Man: Taking a Look at Harbhajan Singh's Cricket Career

One of the greatest off-spinners in the history of world cricket, Harbhajan Singh, 41, announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday, 24 December.

Nicknamed 'The Turbanator', he made his debut in international cricket at the age of 17 in 1998. In the course of his 23-year-long career, he went on to break and create several records. The Quint takes a look at a few: