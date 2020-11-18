Mature Leader Virat Kohli Will be Missed by India: John Buchanan

Pujara had scored 521 runs in four Tests, including three centuries, while Kohli finished with 282 runs. The Quint File of image of former Australian coach John Buchanan. | (Image: Twitter) Cricket Pujara had scored 521 runs in four Tests, including three centuries, while Kohli finished with 282 runs.

John Buchanan believes India will most definitely miss Virat Kohli once he leaves the tour after the first Test which is scheduled to be played in Adelaide. Buchanan said that Kohli’s contributions were as crucial as Cheteshwar Pujara’s, who outscored him on the tour. Pujara had scored 521 runs in four Tests, including three centuries, while Kohli finished with 282 runs. Even though that kind of performance wasn’t comparable to Kohli’s in 2014/15 – where he’d scored 692 runs, Buchanan says Kohli was an instrumental figure in the series and the India captain’s absence will have an impact on India’s performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

“It will definitely be an advantage for Australia because Kohli was one of the dominant players in the last Test series the two teams played,” Buchanan told Times of India. “Of course, Cheteshwar Pujara was the star of the series but Kohli’s presence in the middle was a huge factor in India winning that series. His presence on the field and in the dressing room will be missed by India.” Kohli has previously spoken for shorter tours during the times of a bio-bubble and the former Australian coach that India will miss the captain’s maturity in terms of keeping the team together in difficult times.

“Kohli has demonstrated in the last few years that he is a mature leader who keeps this Indian team together. Having said that, I am not for a moment suggesting that the ones who would lead in Kohli’s absence can’t do that,” he said. Kohli will played the three T20Is and ODIs, along with the first Test – a day-night affair at the Adelaide Cricket Ground – before returning to be with wife Anushka Sharma, who is due to give birth to the couple’s first child. Besides Kohli, another factor that will make like somewhat more difficult that the last tour is the return of Steve Smith and David Warner. Warner and Smith had missed the previous Test series against India due to their respective bans, but Australia will give them more than just a chance now that the star batting duo is back.