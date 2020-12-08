3rd T20I: Wade and Maxwell Guide Australia to 186/5 vs India

Another big innings from Matthew Wade and a quick-fire half century from Glenn Maxwell has helped Australia post 186/5 after being put into bat first in the third T20I against India at Sydney.
Aaron Finch returned for this fixture after missing out on the second T20I due to injury but the opener got out on a duck to Washington Sundar on the second ball her faced.
Sundar picked up the vital wicket of Steve Smith as well with the number 3 batter getting castled on a 23-ball 24.
Wade who had scored a well-rounded 58 in the second T20I, brought his second consecutive fifty in the 11th over bowled by left-arm sensation T Natarajan.
The keeper-batsman eventually fell on 80 to Shardul Thakur in the 19th over but only after putting together a massive 90-run partnership with Glenn Maxwell.
Maxwell smashed yet another half century, this one coming off 31 balls but he was stopped at 54 with T Natarajan picking packing him off off the first ball of the final over.
D'Arcy Short lasted just 3 balls as he was run out on the fourth ball of the final over and Australia went onto post 186/5 in their 20 overs.
For India, Sundar returned with figures of 2/34 while Natarajan picked a wicket while conceding 33 runs in his four overs.
