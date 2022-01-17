Many Risks, Many Rewards: The Tough Calls Taken By Captain Virat Kohli

Over the next four days, Kohli was lambasted by critics as Karn returned 4-238 in the Test match. Nathan Lyon, the Australian off-spinner, took 12 wickets. Kohli’s gamble had failed.

And yet, Kohli emerged from the Test match with flying colours, and not only because he scored 115 and 141.

On their previous tour of Australia, India had been flattened 0-4. Here, set 364 in a single day, they were reduced to 57/2. But as M Vijay held one end up, Kohli put on an exhibition of exhilarating shots. Vijay fell, as did Rohit Sharma. Wriddhiman Saha, asked to abandon caution, went for an ugly slog and was stumped.

The plan was failing, but it was never abandoned.

India needed another 60 when Kohli’s masterpiece ended. They had three wickets in hand. Ishant Sharma, the most equipped of the fast bowlers to survive a few balls, was the likeliest No 9. Instead, Mohammed Shami, a bona-fide slogger, walked out.

India were bowled out for 315. In another era, it could have been 264/4, an honourable draw. But that would not have been Kohli.

"I wasn’t thinking of a draw at any stage," he said at the press conference.