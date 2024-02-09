Made a Terrible Mistake: AB on Sharing News Virat & Anushka Expecting Child

"That’s all I can do is wish him well and I think the whole world that follows Virat and that enjoys his cricket, must just wish him well, and whatever the reason is for this break. Really hope that he comes back stronger, better, healthier, and fresh," the former South African batter told IANS.

Earlier, de Villiers had said that Kohli's second child is on the way and it's family time and things are important to him. It did not go down well with the Indian cricket fans and they lambasted Kohli for giving the England series a miss.