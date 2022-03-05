Day 2, Ind-SL Mohali Test: Ravindra Jadeja Goes Past 150, India Cross 500

Ravindra Jadeja started Day 2 on the overnight score of 45.
(Photo: BCCI)
Adding another major feat to his all-rounder credentials, Ravindra Jadeja has scored his second Test century on Saturday against Sri Lanka.
Having started on the overnight score of 45, alongside R Ashwin, Jadeja completed his ton in the first two hours of play on Day 2 at Mohali.
The 33-year-old's other Test century came back in October 2018 when he remained unbeaten on 100 against West Indies at Rajkot.
India started the second day of the Test series-opener against Sri Lanka in Mohali by observing a minute's silence to pay tribute to two Aussie legends who passed away on Friday - Rod Marsh and Shane Warne. Both teams are wearing black armbands as a tribute to the two players.
Ravindra Jadeja began the second day by raising his half-century with a back-foot drive slapped through covers for a boundary off Suranga Lakmal. Whenever Sri Lanka bowlers gave width, Jadeja was quick to pounce on them and send the ball to the boundary rope. When Sri Lanka tried to shift from width to straight lines, it was all too straight for Jadeja to easily swat through the leg-side.
Ravichandran Ashwin, on the other hand, took his time before he got going with boundaries through point and cover off Vishwa Fernando. Jadeja and Ashwin were in cruise mode, unperturbed by a Sri Lanka bowling attack which won't have the services of Lahiru Kumara for the rest of the match. Ashwin continued to drive with finesse and reached his 12th Test fifty with a single through covers.
Jadeja and Ashwin scored 130 runs for the seventh wicket to take India past 450. After pulling Lakmal through mid-wicket, Ashwin tried to pull again. But Lakmal, coming from around the wicket, cramped him for room and the ball took a faint top-edge to keeper Niroshan Dickwella.
In the next over, Jadeja brought up his second Test century with a single through cover.
An over later, lunch was declared with India still in a position of ascendancy and Sri Lanka staring at another session of toil under the sun.
(With inputs from IANS)
