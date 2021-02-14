England 52/5, Root and Strokes Both Out

English openers Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Dan Lawrence and skipper Joe Root are all back in the dressing room on Day 2 of the second Test at Chennai.

Burns was given out lbw to Ishant Sharma and while he did use a DRS appeal, replays showed the ball would have nicked the leg-stump, and the decision stayed. The opener out on a duck. England were 0/1.

Dom Sibley added 16 runs to the tally before falling victim to Ashwin - out on 16. Virat Kohli caught the ball in the slips and the umpire had given it not out but India asked for a DRS appeal and replays showed the ball hit the back of the bat on it’s way to Virat. Sibley started walking as soon as Virat asked for the DRS.

The big, big wicket of the day though came to Axar Patel. The debutant sending back England’s in-form skipper Joe Root. Out on 6, caught by R Ashwin. Root had scored a double century in the first Test against India at this same venue last week.

At the fall of Root’s wicket, England’s score stood at 24/3.

Number three batter Dan Lawrence faced 52 deliveries but managed to score just 9, before falling victim to Ashwin right before Lunch.