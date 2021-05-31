Late Arrival of Personnel Forces Delay in PSL Resumption

The resumption of the Pakistan Super League is likely to be delayed by a few days following the late arrival of some players, officials and broadcasters. The tournament is now expected to resume on 9 June in Abu Dhabi instead of the first week of next month as planned initially.
PSL, which was suspended in March this year in wake of the coronavirus pandemic, has suffered a host of impediments prior to resumption. As many as five cricketers and two coaches from South Africa and eight Indian broadcasters were able to report only on Saturday and will have to undergo mandatory quarantine before things get underway.
Besides, 11 players and officials from Pakistan including former Pakistan and current Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, were not allowed to board the flight to Abu Dhabi via Doha and will now travel via Bahrain. They have been sent back home to spend time with their families as they await their visas.
Over 200 players, support staff and tournament officials from Pakistan -- 57 persons from Karachi and 145 from Lahore -- have already reached Abu Dhabi for the league after being ferried on a special charter flight on 27 May.
A in Dawn said, "With both countries (India and South Africa) on the UAE's red-list due to COVID-19, getting visas on time became a big hurdle… more Indians and South Africans are expected to arrive in the UAE and since they have to complete a 10-day quarantine period, the resumption of the season will not be possible by 5 June ".
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined