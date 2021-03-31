Kohli’s Indians ‘Cooked’, Onus on BCCI to Make Off Time For Team

Following Indian skipper Virat Kohli's criticism of the scheduling of international matches during the times of COVID-19, the Indian cricket board could look into the matter while drawing up the calendar for future matches, if the pandemic doesn't subside.

"As of now, nothing has been discussed among the Board officials. But in case it comes up, it will be discussed in the Apex Council meeting," said a senior official of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to IANS.

It has been learned that the BCCI could take up the matter, though as of now hosting of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with the top players appearing in it despite the rise in Covid-19 cases, remains the priority for the BCCI.