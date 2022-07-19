KL Rahul Faces Jhulan Goswami at NCA Nets Ahead of West Indies Tour

Even as the India white-ball side, led by Rohit Sharma, looks forward to another gruelling series in the Caribbean beginning July 22, it's a race against time for KL Rahul to get back into shape following a groin surgery, which has ruled him out since the T20I series against South Africa at home last month.



Rahul, after undergoing the surgery in Germany, has wasted little time in getting back to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru and hit the nets in order to get fit for the T20I component of the Caribbean tour beginning July 29.