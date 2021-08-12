Bumrah Bamboozles England With Subtle Change in Action: Bairstow

"There is very little change in his action from his inswinger to his outswinger. He varies at the crease as to where his delivery points are. He has a slightly different run-up and action," England batsman Jonny Bairstow told media on Wednesday, the eve of the second Test which begins at Lord's.



The right-arm pacer, who picked nine wickets in the first Test including a five-for, got India early breakthroughs at Trent Bridge and also removed Joe Root in the second innings when the England captain was looking good to build on his century.



"Bumrah has got amazing skills. He is a world-class bowler. We have seen that in the IPL (Indian Premier League), we've seen in white-ball cricket for India and now also with red-ball cricket," Bairstow added.



Despite having been fairly new to Test cricket and having played just 21 Tests, Bumrah has plenty of Test match experience in England. He has played five Tests in the country.