James Anderson Included as England Announce Squad for Test vs India

Anderson is one wicket away from registering 650 wickets in Tests. He could have done that in Leeds if he was not rested for the third Test. He will most probably reunite with his long-time bowling partner Stuart Broad, who has already gone past the 550-wickets mark in the longest format of the game.



England go into the series decider against India, which was rescheduled after a Covid outbreak in the visitors' camp after a clean sweep of World Test Championship winner New Zealand in the three-match series. India currently leading the series 2-1.



India have drawn their four-day warm-up match against Leicestershire.



England squad: Ben Stokes (captain), James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Sam Billings, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Foakes, Jack Leach, Alex Lees, Craig Overton, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Ollie Pope.