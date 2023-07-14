After a Century on India Debut, Young Jaiswal Hoping to Remain Yashasvi

The fact that Yashasvi Jaiswal became only the 17th Indian to score a hundred on Test debut has given enough reason to play with his name in headline.

The name speaks for itself as it means being victorious or successful. For Jaiswal, he would've only dreamed that it would some day signify such success in his very first innings in Test cricket.

Since the time he came out to bat with skipper Rohit Sharma on Day 1 of the opening Test against West Indies, Jaiswal appeared assured and confident to take on the challenges that were presented to him. The West Indies pace attack for one tested him for a while as was expected. The biggest threat should have come from the West Indies spinners.