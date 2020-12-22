Kallis to be England’s Batting Consultant for Sri Lanka Tour

The South African, who quite Test cricket in 2013, will work under head coach Chris Silverwood and alongside assistant coach Paul Collingwood, wicketkeeping consultant James Foster, fielding coach Carl Hopkinson, bowling coach Jon Lewis and spin bowling consultant Jeetan Patel.

Kallis's main role will be to help young England batsmen bat against spin bowling in a country that is known to dish out wickets that support spin bowlers.

Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer have been rested for the tour to Emerald Isles as England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) named a 16-man squad for the Test series.

Opener Rory Burns, who endured a torrid time against Pakistan but scored some runs against West Indies, will miss also the tour as his wife is expecting their first child during the second week of January.

England will play a four-Test series against India immediately after the tour of Sri Lanka.