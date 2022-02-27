Ishan Kishan Ruled Out of Sunday's Third T20I vs Sri Lanka

Indian wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan will not be part of Sunday's third T20I against Sri Lanka, the BCCI announced through a press release earlier in the day.

Kishan was hit on the helmet by a Lahiru Kumara delivery during the second T20I on Saturday. The incident occurred during the fourth over of the second innings and while Ishan continued to bat after receiving medial attention, the BCCI release says he was taken to the hospital after the match.