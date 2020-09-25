WBBL 2020: Cricket Australia Announces Fixtures for 6th Edition

Cricket Australia on Friday announced the 59-game fixture for the upcoming edition of the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) which is slated to start from 25 October and will involve all the eight teams on the opening day of the T20 tournament. The entire tournament will be played in Sydney due to the Covid-19 pandemic. "The WBBL Village will see parts of Sydney Olympic Park transformed into a high-class athletes' precinct to accommodate all eight teams and staff. The Village, created with the support of rebel, the Sydney Olympic Park Authority, Accor Hotels and Cricket New South Wales (NSW) will see the League given exclusive use of multiple hotels, high-performance facilities, dining venues and more," said Cricket Australia in a statement. The season will conclude on the weekend of 28-29 November, with locations and timings of the three-match finals series matches to be confirmed.