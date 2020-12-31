Injured Umesh Yadav Ruled Out of Remaining Aus Tests: Report

Indian fast bowler Umesh Yadav has been ruled out of the remaining Tests vs Australia due to an injury and returned home to India on Wednesday night, reports news agency ANI.

Yadav had limped off the field on the third day of the Boxing Day Test and was taken for scans after complaining of pain in his calf.

A statement from the Indian cricket board (BCCI) had said, "Umesh Yadav complained of pain in his calf while bowling his 4th over and was assessed by the BCCI medical team. He is being taken for scans now."