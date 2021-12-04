India's South Africa Tour Shortened, T20I Series to be Played Later: Report

India's South Africa tour has been shortened which likely means the team will depart at a later date.
(Photo: BCCI)
The Indian men's cricket team's upcoming tour of South Africa has been shortened with the T20I series set to be played at a later date, news agency ANI quoted BCCI Secretary Jay Shah as having said.
"BCCI has confirmed CSA that the Indian team will travel for three Tests and three ODIs. The remaining four T20Is will be played at a later date," Shah told ANI.
The team was slated to depart on 9 December from Mumbai for an all-format tour featuring three Tests, three ODIs and four T20Is starting 17 December and ending with the final T20I on 26 January. However, the emergence of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in South Africa had raised questions on the safety of the players with Virat Kohli admitting that the team had shared their concerns with the board as well.
The removal of the T20I series from the roster may likely mean the Indian team will now depart at a later date, giving both boards a longer window to make a final decision on the tour based on a better understanding of the new variant.
On Thursday, Indian Test and ODI skipper Virat Kohli had said the team had expressed their concerns regarding the situation in South Africa and were expecting clarity from the board 'in the next 1-2 days'
"Well, look it's pretty natural, I mean, we are not playing in normal times anyway, so there is a lot of planning that's involved, there is a lot of preparation that is involved in terms of understanding exactly what's going to go on, there are players who are not part of the group right now, who will be entering quarantine to join the team in the bubble, to fly in a charter, those kinds of things, you want to seek clarity as soon as possible," Kohli had said.
He added that coach Rahul Dravid had started the process of speaking to the players and asking about their concerns.
"We have spoken to all the senior members of the squad, obviously Rahul bhai (Rahul Dravid) has initiated a conversation within the group, which is very important to know because at the end of the day, we understand, I mean our focus from the Test match will not shift regardless, but also know that you would want to have clarity and you want to be in a situation where you know exactly what's going on and we have been talking to the board and we are pretty confident within, you know a day or two or pretty soon, will have absolute clarity as to what is going on.
"...But we need to be realistic about things as well. We cannot you know, just ignore the things that potentially could put you in a confusing place and no one wants to be there, so I am sure everyone's working hard towards finding clarity and giving us the situation as it unfolds as soon as possible and we all are hopeful that will happen soon and as I said our prime focus right now is the second Test and the other things are simultaneously being taken care of," Kohli said during a virtual press conference ahead of the second Test against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium.
The India A team is currently playing a series in South Africa and the BCCI has not given any indication that it is planning to pull the team out of the tour.
