India's Efforts in Vain as Amelia Kerr Smashes Century in 2nd Women's ODI

The 21-year-old Amelia Kerr saved the White Ferns from an early collapse, putting on 128 for the fourth wicket with Maddy Green in the middle overs, before guiding the team home with the tail-enders, in a match many predicted India would win after the tourists posted an imposing total.



Amelia's sister Jess Kerr completed the task for New Zealand with a swipe over the fielders at cover to ensure a hard-fought win for the hosts. This was Amelia's second ODI century and came with the help of seven boundaries.



The No. 3 batter came in at 35/1, with Sophie Devine and Amy Satterthwaite departing in quick succession before the 10th over as India looked to dominate. Rebuilding with Maddy Green, the duo played with caution as the field moved out, scoring in ones and twos to ensure the target stayed within reach.