Indian Women's Team to Tour New Zealand Before 2022 World Cup

The Indian women's cricket team are scheduled to take on New Zealand in five ODIs and one T20I next year as part of their preparations for the 2022 World Cup.
The six-match white-ball tour will start with the lone T20 on 9 February and end on 24 February. The World Cup is to be held in March-April after being postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The White Ferns will put the finishing touches on their preparations for the upcoming World Cup, to be hosted in New Zealand for the first time in 22 years, when they play India in a six-match series comprising a T20, and five ODIs," New Zealand Cricket announced on Friday.
India's last international outing was a tour of Australia in September-October and it also included a pink-ball Test. Before that they had also been on a tour of England. On both tours India played Tests.
"The India series is a crucial part of the White Ferns' World Cup preparations," NZC chief executive David White said in a statement.
Fixtures:
9 February: 1st T20I, Napier
11 February: 1st ODI, Napier
14 February: 2nd ODI, Nelson
16 February: 3rd ODI, Nelson
22 February: 4th ODI, Queenstown
24 February: 5th ODI, Queenstown.
