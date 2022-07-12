BCCI Announce Women's Team for CWG: Harmanpreet to Captain, Sneh Rana Returns

Wicket-keeper Taniya Bhatia, who has an unimpressive strike rate of under-100 in T20 format, was on Monday named in the Indian women's squad for the upcoming Commonwealth Games while dashing batter Richa Ghosh has been put in the stand-by list.

The most notable player to make a comeback to the national fold is all-rounder Sneh Rana, who didn't play in the Sri Lanka series owing to an injury which kept her at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for rehabilitation.

The Harmanpreet kaur-led team will have converted keeper Yastika Bhatia as the first choice stumper.