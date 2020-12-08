Railways Cricketers Form Association, Want to Attend BCCI AGM

Former Railways fast bowler Kishore Kumar Sharma is the president of IRCA, and the other members of the executive committee are Iqbal Abu Bakar Thakur (vice-president), Srinivason S. (secretary), Amar Singh Negi (joint secretary), Sudhakar D. (treasurer), Munuswamy P. (committee member) and Dharmendra Kumar Mishra (committee member).

In a letter sent to RSPB secretary Prem Chand Lochab, Sharma informed him about the formation of the association, and requested him to nominate Srinivason to attend the general body meetings of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). A BCCI AGM is coming up on December 24.

Sharma quoted Rule 3 (a)(ii) of the Supreme Court-approved BCCI constitution, which says that only a representative of an association of former Railways players would be allowed to vote in the BCCI general body meetings, and not officials nominated by the government/RSPB.