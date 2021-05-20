Indian Women’s Cricket Team to Play Pink Ball Test in Australia

The Indian Women’s cricket team is all set to play their maiden pink ball day-night Test later this year in Australia. The BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah took to Twitter to announce the development, stating that the move was part of the BCCI’s commitment to promoting the women’s game.
‘’Taking forward our commitment towards women’s cricket, I am extremely pleased to announce that Team India will play in their first-ever pink ball day-night Test later this year in Australia.’’ Shah tweeted.
India, who play their first Test in seven years from 16 June in England, now have another one in store during the assignment Down Under. India’s tour of Australia will kick off with three ODI games starting from 19 September, followed by the pink-ball Test and three T20Is at the North Sydney Oval.
The Indian squad gathers in Mumbai on Wednesday ahead of the UK tour comprising a Test in Bristol, followed by three ODIs and as many T20Is. The team will quarantine for two weeks before flying out to the UK alongside the men’s team.
Published: 20 May 2021,10:27 AM IST