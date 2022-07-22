WI Win the Toss and Opt to Bowl First Against Dhawan-Led India in 1st ODI

Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan, meanwhile, stated that his team would have wanted to bowl first. “We wanted to bat second, wicket is sticky and rain is around but we are okay with this,” Dhawan said.

“I am a very cool captain, will hope to keep the energy up. Take good decisions and keep the process strong. The bench strength is complementary with the domestic and IPL cricket. This is a great opportunity to showcase talent, show fight, and win the series. Surya, Shreyas, Samson are all good. Even myself (laughs). We get support here, from abroad and locals which is good,” he added.