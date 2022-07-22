WI Win the Toss and Opt to Bowl First Against Dhawan-Led India in 1st ODI

India and West Indies battle it out against each other in the first ODI at Port of Spain, Trinidad on Friday.
Photo: (Twitter/BCCI)
West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and elected to bowl first on a sticky wicket in the first game of the three-match ODI series against India at the Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, Trinidad on Friday.
“Just due to the weather and start time. We will look to use the conditions. Happy to win the toss, think the guys will be happy. Happy to be at my home ground. We spoke about batting through the innings, build partnerships. We will try our best to improve. Jason has Covid, Mayers is back from injury. Rest are the same from the Bangladesh series,” said Pooran after winning the toss.
Indian skipper Shikhar Dhawan, meanwhile, stated that his team would have wanted to bowl first. “We wanted to bat second, wicket is sticky and rain is around but we are okay with this,” Dhawan said.
“I am a very cool captain, will hope to keep the energy up. Take good decisions and keep the process strong. The bench strength is complementary with the domestic and IPL cricket. This is a great opportunity to showcase talent, show fight, and win the series. Surya, Shreyas, Samson are all good. Even myself (laughs). We get support here, from abroad and locals which is good,” he added.
Team India are in top form having won four of their last five outings – the 2-1 away series win against England earlier this month the latest of them. They have rested as many as six senior players for the Tour, including regular skipper Rohit Sharma.
However, the team led by Dhawan have enough depth in their squad and are not short of talents. It will also be an opportunity for the inexperienced Indian players to impress and make a case for themselves in the first XI.
Meanwhile, West Indies under new skipper Pooran has not had the best of forms lately. They have lost all their last five matches, including a humiliating 3-0 defeat against Bangladesh, not more than a week ago. The hosts will be eager for a win and will hope for a change in fortunes when they take on India in the first ODI.
Teams
India (Probable XI): Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna.
West Indies (Probable XI): Shai Hope, Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Romario Sheperd, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seals, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie.
